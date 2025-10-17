Israeli airstrikes hit Southern Lebanon, six injured

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday, targeting a cement plant and an environmental group's site that it accuses of being fronts for Hezbollah, injuring at least six people and triggering massive explosions that caused widespread panic.

The Israeli military stated it struck a quarry operated by the International Majabel Company and a site belonging to Green Without Borders.

In official statements, it claimed Hezbollah was using the quarry to "rebuild terrorist facilities and infrastructure," while the environmental group was being used "to conceal terrorist activities."

The strikes are part of a pattern, coming just days after Israel targeted lots containing bulldozers and excavators it alleged were destined for Hezbollah's use.

Immediate impact and regional tensions

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed six people were wounded in the towns of Bnaafoul and Ansar.

The state-run National News Agency reported that the force of the explosions was felt across a wide area, "causing tremors that sparked panic and tension among citizens."

The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing cross-border conflict, which has seen near-daily exchanges of fire since October 2023, raising fears of a wider regional war.