Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Government of Equatorial Guinea submits collective resignation

President of the Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and his wife Costancia Mangue, Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, April 23, 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Equatorial Guinea

The government of Equatorial Guinea has resigned after failing to meet its targets.

Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua on Wednesday presented the collective resignation of the entire government.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, son of President Obiang, said the move was in keeping with "the principle that accountability in public administration must be accompanied by results."

He said the government had barely met 10 percent of its objectives after almost two years in power. He didn't provide details of the targets.

In a statement, the ruling PDGE said President Obiang noted that the government "lacked dynamism regarding the economy" and "misused state resources at the expense of personal interests fostered by corruption for illicit enrichment."

The statement said Obiang will appoint a more dynamic government that "contributes more actively to the realization of the country's development programs and projects."

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..