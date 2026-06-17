Government of Equatorial Guinea submits collective resignation

The government of Equatorial Guinea has resigned after failing to meet its targets.

Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua on Wednesday presented the collective resignation of the entire government.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, son of President Obiang, said the move was in keeping with "the principle that accountability in public administration must be accompanied by results."

He said the government had barely met 10 percent of its objectives after almost two years in power. He didn't provide details of the targets.

In a statement, the ruling PDGE said President Obiang noted that the government "lacked dynamism regarding the economy" and "misused state resources at the expense of personal interests fostered by corruption for illicit enrichment."

The statement said Obiang will appoint a more dynamic government that "contributes more actively to the realization of the country's development programs and projects."