Equatorial Guinea's president visits Russia for diplomatic talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the President of Equatorial Guinea, in Moscow.

Putin highlighted the successful collaboration between Russia and the oil-rich nation within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and OPEC+.

Putin stated that, "Your country is our partner and in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. We have also been successfully cooperating with Equatorial Guinea in OPEC+ for a long time. Our common task, of course, is to stabilize world energy markets. And in general, together with partners within these organizations, we manage to solve this task quite effectively."

Apart from stabilizing world energy markets, the Kremlin announced that the two leaders would address bilateral relations and various international and regional issues.