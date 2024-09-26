Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Equatorial Guinea's president visits Russia for diplomatic talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Maxim Shemetov/AP
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the President of Equatorial Guinea, in Moscow.

Putin highlighted the successful collaboration between Russia and the oil-rich nation within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and OPEC+.

Putin stated that, "Your country is our partner and in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. We have also been successfully cooperating with Equatorial Guinea in OPEC+ for a long time. Our common task, of course, is to stabilize world energy markets. And in general, together with partners within these organizations, we manage to solve this task quite effectively."

Apart from stabilizing world energy markets, the Kremlin announced that the two leaders would address bilateral relations and various international and regional issues.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..