Qatar Emir says he remains committed to a Gaza ceasefire deal

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, right, with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Iran

Qatar's Emir said he remains committed to the Gaza  ceasefire deal as a step towards achieving a permanent truce in the enclave.

He was speaking during a visit to Iran, during which its President Masoud Pezeshkian also stressed the rights of Palestinians.

"We believe that all nations across the world, based on divine and human values, must do their best to defend the rights of the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza, to enjoy a safe life in their historical land," said Pezeshkian.

The comments appeared to be a reaction to US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza’s two million people to be removed from the enclave, for Washington to then take “ownership” of it and to oversee a years-long reconstruction process.

Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, meanwhile called for a "just and comprehensive settlement" for Palestinians.

"I've asserted to his excellency the president, the commitment of Qatar and its partners to mediation in order to make the agreement successful,” he said.

“It represents an essential step towards a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. A guarantee of the entrance of humanitarian aid without obstacles, and putting an end to civilian suffering,” said Al Thani.

He said this paved the way for reconstruction and working towards a comprehensive settlement “because the Palestinian people will not settle for anything less".

Trump's plan has infuriated Arab countries.

