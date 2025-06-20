Iran rejects U.S. talks amid Intensifying war with Israel

Iran has rejected recent U.S. negotiations, saying there will be no talks while Israeli attacks continue. The statement came from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in comments broadcast on state television Friday.

“Yes, the Americans requested negotiations, and our answer was negative,” Araghchi said. “As long as this aggression continues, there is absolutely no room for talk or diplomacy.”

Araghchi is set to meet with Britain, Germany, France, and the EU’s foreign policy chief Friday. However, he insisted those talks will focus only on Iran’s nuclear program. He said Iran’s missile program is defensive and not open for negotiation.

The standoff comes as Iran and Israel enter the second week of open conflict. The war began on June 13 with Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities. According to a U.S.-based Iranian rights group, at least 657 people, including 263 civilians, have been killed in Iran, with over 2,000 wounded.

Iran has responded by launching 450 missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel, according to the Israeli army. While most were intercepted, at least 24 Israelis have been killed and hundreds injured.

Tehran remains tense. Many residents have fled, and those who remain are staying indoors. Israel said it carried out new strikes into Friday morning, using over 60 aircraft to hit what it called missile production sites.

As the death toll climbs, the prospects for diplomacy remain slim—with both sides vowing to continue military action.