EU bans purchase and import of Sudanese gold in bid to curb war economy

The European Union is banning the purchase, import and transfer of Sudanese gold in a bid to curb sources of financing for the country’s devastating conflict.

The measure announced by the European Council on Monday also bans the sale, supply, transfer and export of mercury and cyanide to Sudan, chemicals used to mine the precious metal.

The decision includes targeted exemptions, such as goods intended for humanitarian purposes, public health emergencies and disaster response.

Gold has become a major source of revenue in sustaining the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Since fighting broke out in 2023, tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions have been displaced, triggering what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.