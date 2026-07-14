Ousmane Diagne to lead Senegal's Constitutional Council

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has appointed veteran magistrate Ousmane Diagne as president of the Constitutional Council, succeeding the late Mamadou Badio Camara. The appointment comes amid heightened scrutiny of the court after a landmark ruling on constitutional reform.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has named Ousmane Diagne as the new president of Senegal's Constitutional Council, according to a decree signed on July 13, 2026.

Already serving as a member of the country's highest constitutional court, Diagne succeeds the late Mamadou Badio Camara and assumes leadership of an institution responsible for reviewing the constitutionality of legislation, overseeing electoral disputes and ensuring the regularity of national elections.

A distinguished judicial career

Diagne brings decades of experience to the role, having held several of Senegal's most senior judicial positions.

During his career, he served as prosecutor general at the Dakar Court of Appeal, first advocate general at the Supreme Court and later as minister of justice before joining the Constitutional Council as one of its members.

According to L'Observateur, President Faye selected Diagne from a shortlist of highly qualified candidates that included former presidents of the Supreme Court, a prosecutor general and another sitting member of the Constitutional Council.

Appointment follows major constitutional ruling

The nomination comes just days after the Constitutional Council struck down a constitutional amendment approved by the National Assembly.

After being referred by President Faye, the court ruled that the legislation had not been adopted in accordance with the procedures required under Article 82 of the Constitution, rendering the reform invalid.

The decision represented a legal setback for a constitutional reform backed by the parliamentary majority led by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, who said he accepted the ruling while reaffirming his commitment to respecting the country's institutions.

A court with growing influence

The Constitutional Council has played an increasingly prominent role in Senegal's political life in recent years.

In February 2024, it overturned former President Macky Sall's decision to postpone the presidential election, paving the way for the vote that ultimately brought Bassirou Diomaye Faye to power.

With Diagne now at its head, the institution enters a new chapter as constitutional oversight continues to shape Senegal's evolving political landscape.