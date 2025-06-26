Tehran begins clean-up as Iran's ceasefire with Israel holds

With a fragile ceasefire in place since Tuesday, buildings in the Iranian capital Tehran that were damaged during the war, stand as a reminder of the recent conflict.

The city’s governor says more than 120 homes were completely destroyed and over 500 others suffered significant damaged during Iran’s 12-day war with Israel.

Iranian officials on Tuesday put the death toll in the country at 606, with 5,332 people wounded.

Figures released on Wednesday by the Washington-based Human Rights Activists group suggest Israeli strikes on Iran had killed at least 1,054 people and wounded 4,476.

On the other side, Israel says at least 28 of its citizens were killed and more than 1,000 injured.

With the missiles, drones, and bombing finally over, in Tehran, the clean-up has begun as Iranians try to return to normal life.

As the truce appears to hold, there is cautious optimism that it could lead to a long-term peace agreement, even as the government says it will not give up its nuclear programme.