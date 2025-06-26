Gaza residents welcome rare organized aid delivery after months of chaos and hunger

For the first time in months, residents of Gaza City are receiving flour in an organized manner, sparking relief and cautious optimism among thousands who have endured hunger, looting, and violence during chaotic aid deliveries.

On Wednesday, large crowds gathered at a distribution point in Gaza City as aid workers in yellow vests handed out sacks of flour bearing the United Nations World Food Program logo. This rare delivery came after months of blocked aid and failed distribution attempts marked by stampedes and theft.

Hiba Khalil, a mother of seven, expressed her deep gratitude: "We were very happy to receive this message (to receive aid) as we had waited for months without having flour or eating much and my children would always cry," she said. "Thanks God, that the trucks are secured and we can receive orderly better than what used to happen with the looting." Khalil noted that flour had been selling for as much as 2,000 to 3,000 shekels—nearly $900—making it unaffordable for many during the ongoing economic collapse in Gaza.

Aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave had largely stopped after the Israeli military halted border deliveries in March. While a U.S.-led initiative, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), attempted to set up collection points near the border, the system was widely criticized as chaotic and deadly.

Now, Gaza’s powerful clans say they are stepping in to ensure fair and secure distribution. Though it's unclear how much coordination has taken place with Israeli or UN officials, residents say the new approach is working better.

Ali al-Tiben, another Gaza resident, said: "Today, we are very happy that we can receive (aid) in an organized way better than the aid distribution that was looted by gangs... We thank all organizations that helped us to receive aid in a respectful and humane way, especially Save the Youth Future Society, and may God bless them."

Despite the success of this delivery, Israeli officials remain skeptical. In a joint statement late Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of diverting aid and ordered the military to propose new safeguards.

In response, Gaza’s clan leaders defended their actions, calling the GHF border points "death traps" and asserting that they are working to ensure aid reaches international organizations and is fairly distributed.

Meanwhile, Israel’s defense coordination agency COGAT confirmed that trucks carrying medical supplies and 2,000 blood units reached southern Gaza, aiming to bolster health facilities like Nasser Hospital, which continue to struggle amid the conflict.

As aid trickles back into Gaza, residents hope this marks a shift toward more humane and reliable support after enduring months of fear, hunger, and insecurity.