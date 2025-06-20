Russia warns U.S. against military intervention in Israel-Iran tensions

Russia on Thursday issued a stern warning to Washington, cautioning against any military intervention in the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called such a move “an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences.”

Zakharova also emphasized Moscow’s concern over the safety of Russian personnel and infrastructure at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant, which was built with Russian support. The facility, located in southern Iran, is currently being expanded with over 200 Russian workers involved in constructing two additional reactors.

Amid rising fears of a regional escalation, Russian nuclear agency Rosatom has already evacuated several dozen workers from the site. Its chief, Alexei Likhachev, warned that an Israeli strike on Bushehr could lead to a nuclear catastrophe akin to the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Zakharova added that Iran remains committed to its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and is willing to resume dialogue with the U.S., but only if Israel halts its attacks.