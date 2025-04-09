New round of bilateral talks between Russia and US to take place in Istanbul

After a previous round of talks aimed at resolving bilateral issues in late February, Russia and the United States are scheduled to enter a new round of discussions on 10 April in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Russia's new Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev will lead the Russian delegation, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter will head the U.S. team, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said.

Substantive work would continue to "remove numerous technical obstacles that hinder the work of diplomats" from both countries, the ministry added.

While Moscow refused to elaborate on the topics to be discussed, US Department of State spoeksperson Tammy Bruce said that "Ukraine is absolutely not on the agenda" and that the talks would purely aim to normalise embassy relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Moscow has continued its series of heavy overnight air strikes on Ukraine.

A Russian strike notably hit the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region in the early hours of Wednesday, injuring three people.

Last Friday, a strike targeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown Kryvyi Rih killed 18 people, of which 9 children as the missile struck a playground in the city.