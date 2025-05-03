Deadly Russian Drone Strike Hits Zaporizhzhia

Moscow
At least one person was killed and dozens injured in Ukraine following a Russian drone attack in the city of Zaporizhzhia late Thursday night.
As of Friday, at least 31 people had been reported injured, according to local authorities. One residential building partially collapsed and caught fire.
Rescue teams pulled three people from the rubble and localized the blaze.
The attack came just hours after Kyiv and Washington signed a long-anticipated agreement granting the U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral resources.
