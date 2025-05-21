South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at White House for meeting with Trump

US President Donald Trump is hosting Cyril Ramaphosa amid tension after accusing South Africa of allowing a “genocide” against minority white farmers.

South Africa has strongly rejected Trump’s allegations. Afrikaner farmers in the country say there’s no evidence of this — that white and Black farmers alike have been murdered.

Ramaphosa pushed for Wednesday’s Oval Office meeting to try to set the record straight and salvage his country’s relationship with the United States.

It’s at their lowest point since the nation enforced its apartheid system of racial segregation, which ended in 1994. Trump has cut all U.S. assistance to South Africa and welcomed several dozen white South African farmers to the U.S. as refugees.

Elon Musk will also attend Trump meeting with South African leader. The US president's powerful adviser and billionaire, who was born in South Africa, is expected to be in the room when Trump sits down with Ramaphosa.

The plan was disclosed by a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Musk has harshly criticized his native country's government as "racist" against white people.