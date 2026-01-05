Welcome to Africanews

Equatorial Guinea relocates capital

People swim at Arena Blanca beach in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Saturday Jan. 31, 2015.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea has changed its capital city to from Malabo to Ciudad de La Paz via a presidential decree.

The plan to alter the capital, which had been situated on Bioko island separate to the mainland, had been in the works for almost two decades.

The country’s president Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said the move was for strategic reasons.

Another motivating factor to move the capital to the heart of the Equatorial forest on the mainland was the urban growth of Malabo.

According to the decree, presidential services, government agencies and public enterprises will aim to transfer from Malabo within one year.

The decree does not state whether embassies will also relocate.

