Equatorial Guinea secures investment-grade rating — But for how long {Business Africa}

Equatorial Guinea has caught the attention of global markets after securing an investment-grade credit rating of BBB/A2 from Bloomfield Investment Corporation, a rare milestone for the oil-rich Central African nation. While the rating suggests financial stability and improved macroeconomic management, deeper concerns about governance and long-term economic resilience remain.

We spoke with Soraya Diallo, Senior Vice President and Ratings Director at Bloomfield, to unpack the decision. According to Diallo, the rating reflects progress in fiscal consolidation, rising oil revenues, and stronger external balances. “There’s no denying the country has made strides in stabilizing its economy,” she said.

Yet, Equatorial Guinea’s path forward is far from certain. The country still grapples with a narrow economic base, overdependence on oil, and a lack of transparency in public institutions, factors that could pose risks to future stability.

Improving governance, diversifying the economy, and boosting institutional transparency are seen as key next steps. While the rating offers a vote of confidence, it also serves as a cautionary benchmark, a reminder that sustained progress will require more than oil windfalls and short-term gains.

From Crisis to Crust: Congolese Start-up Turns Cassava into a Slice of Innovation

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, a local start-up is responding to the global wheat crisis with a tasty twist, cassava-based pizza.

As global wheat prices soared due to geopolitical and climate-related disruptions, entrepreneurs turned to a homegrown solution: cassava flour. The innovation isn’t just about cutting costs. It’s a bold statement about food sovereignty and economic resilience. Cassava is widely grown across Africa and offers a sustainable alternative that supports local farmers and reduces import dependency.

By replacing imported wheat with locally sourced cassava, the start-up is helping to reimagine value chains and spur agro-industrial innovation, one slice at a time.

Burkina Faso Bets on Cashews to Boost Local Economy

In Burkina Faso, the government has taken a bold step by suspending the export of raw cashew nuts, a key cash crop. The decision is aimed at promoting domestic processing industries to unlock more value within the country.

With raw exports halted, the strategy is to foster local job creation, lower production costs for domestic businesses, and enhance revenue retention. It’s a move that aligns with broader efforts across Africa to transition from raw commodity exports to value-added goods, strengthening economic sovereignty and reducing vulnerability to global market shocks.