Equatorial Guinea, China announce elevation of ties

Equatorial Guinea president Teodoro Obiang Nguema arrived in Beijing on Monday for a state visit to China.

After holding talks with his host Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the two leaders announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.

The visit is President Nguema's 11th to China. He will also hold meetings with Chinese prime minister Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of National People's Congress Standing Committee - China's parliament.

From Beijing, Nguema will visit Shandong Province, one of China's manufacturing powerhouses.

Oil-rich Equatorial Guinea is keen to diversify its economy to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons.