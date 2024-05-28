Equatorial Guinea, China announce elevation of ties

China
Equatorial Guinea president Teodoro Obiang Nguema arrived in Beijing on Monday for a state visit to China.
After holding talks with his host Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the two leaders announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.
The visit is President Nguema's 11th to China. He will also hold meetings with Chinese prime minister Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of National People's Congress Standing Committee - China's parliament.
From Beijing, Nguema will visit Shandong Province, one of China's manufacturing powerhouses.
Oil-rich Equatorial Guinea is keen to diversify its economy to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons.
01:55
'Russia has a role to play in peacekeeping in the Middle East' - says Bahrain's King
02:16
Biden hosts Kenya's William Ruto to strengthen tech cooperation
Go to video
Global Citizen NOW urges investment in Sub-Saharan Africa
01:22
Morocco opens Ivory Coast's largest mosque
11:10
The United Arab Emirates as 4th investor in Africa [Business Africa]
02:00
Sudan's Al-Burhan in Libya to deepen bilateral ties