Summer Davos 2025 closes with focus on AI, China’s economy, and global innovation

The 2025 Summer Davos, officially known as the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, wrapped up Thursday in Tianjin, China, with global leaders highlighting China’s economic influence, the rise of artificial intelligence, and the importance of inclusive innovation in shaping the future.

Over 1,700 participants from more than 90 countries and regions attended the three-day World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering under the theme "Entrepreneurship for a New Era." Key discussions revolved around five focus areas: global economic trends, China’s outlook, disruption across industries, sustainable investment, and new energy technologies.

China’s position as a global growth engine and key player in global trade was a major topic of interest. Business leaders emphasized its manufacturing capabilities and commitment to market openness, underscoring recent legislative moves like the Private Economy Promotion Law aimed at strengthening private enterprise.

Artificial intelligence also featured prominently, particularly in discussions on governance, ethics, and trust. Paula Ingabire, Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, stressed that trust in AI is built through transparency and consistency.

"I think it helps very much that as you continue to test and apply them, when they see the measures and levels that are being put in place, they gain that confidence," she said.

Participants echoed the call for a people-first, regulation-driven approach to AI development, aligning with broader themes of responsible innovation.

The event closed with optimism about cross-border collaboration and innovation-driven development, with many noting that global entrepreneurship must now navigate geopolitical complexities and technological transformation to remain inclusive and sustainable.