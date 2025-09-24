China hits back after Taiwan imposes chip export curbs on South Africa

China has criticized Taiwan’s decision to impose export restrictions on semiconductor products bound for South Africa, calling the move ineffective and self-damaging.

Taiwan announced new export controls on 47 items, including integrated circuit chips and memory, in response to South Africa’s decision to downgrade and relocate Taiwan’s representative office from the capital, Pretoria, a move seen as strengthening ties with Beijing.

Responding on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the restrictions would not have a “substantive impact” on South Africa’s tech sector. “These actions will only backfire,” he added, praising South Africa for advancing the relocation process of Taiwan-linked institutions.

Guo said China is ready to step in and supply chips to South Africa, while expanding cooperation in other sectors as part of its “comprehensive strategic partnership” with the country.

He also emphasized China's commitment to global development and fair trade, reaffirming its support for multilateralism and WTO reforms to protect the rights of developing nations.

Beijing has accused Taiwan of "political manipulation" that threatens the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain, warning that such moves undermine cooperation and trust.