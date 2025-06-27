China, Senegal pledge stronger strategic partnership during Beijing talks

China is willing to work with Senegal to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, bringing more benefits to the two peoples, said Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting with Senegal's Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, in Beijing on Friday.

"I am delighted to make your acquaintance, Prime Minister Sonko. Please convey my sincere greetings to President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. Last September, President Faye and I co-chaired the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, marking a new phase in the China-Africa relationship as we jointly build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era. Over the past nine months, we have already seen encouraging early harvests in implementing the summit's outcomes. China and Senegal are companions on the path to development and revitalization as well as good brothers. China is willing to work with Senegal to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and inject fresh impetus into China-Africa friendship and Global South cooperation," said Xi.

"Your Excellency, Mr. President of the Republic (People's Republic of China), the relations between our two countries go back a very long time; they are solid, and they are based on common values shared by the Global South. It is worth noting that the collaboration China has established with our country is a collaboration based on respect for each other's values, and not attempts to pit one's own values against others," said Sonko.

Before coming to Beijing, Sonko attended the Summer Davos forum, which concluded in the nearby port city of Tianjin on Thursday.