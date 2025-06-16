In China, young African entrepreneurs personify growing China-Africa cooperation

Young African entrepreneurs working in China personify the growing economic cooperation between China and Africa.

Some, like Khalifa A. Sy Diop, have found a fertile ground in the Hunan province. Diop founded the Mali Business Center in 2024, to mentor both Chinese and Malian businesses.

"No matter how big a company grows, it can only solve problems for a limited group of people. But engaging in projects and industrialization can benefit an entire nation's future", Diop said.

"Success doesn't need to bear my name. I'll keep doing my part in collaboration between Hunan and Africa, now and in the future."

China has been Africa's largest trading partner for the past 15 years. In 2023, Africa exported $170 billion worth of goods to the Asian giant.

The country has also implemented favourable regulations to attract international business hopefuls, including specific entrepreneurship visas.

"Thanks to the visa policy, I can get the start-up visa and register my company here. That's been the biggest help. Now expanding any project I want to work on is convenient", said Beninese entrepreneur Odjo Rachald.

After graduating from Central South University in Changsha in 2024, he launched his start-up in the city.

His firm exports Chinese engineering machinery, hardware, and solar products to Africa, and imports premium cashews, palm oil, and coffee to China.

"Africa has everything China needs, and China has everything Africa needs", said Aboubacar Garba Konte, head of the Mali Project Incubator at the China-Africa Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship base.

"In Africa, we have huge deficit in terms of electricity, so we have been able to sign two strategic contracts now. One is in solar, the second is in agricultural drones. So we, by these two projects, want to push forward the engagement of Chinese and African youths together to collaborate in knowledge sharing, in technology sharing", he added.

Chinese and African representatives celebrated this bilateral cooperation during the fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo last week.

China announced during the event that it would remove tariffs on African imports to boost trade.

Chinese president Xi Jinping also pledged $50 billion to Africa over the next three years.