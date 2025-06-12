China, Djibouti pledge to deepen cooperation on FOCAC outcomes

China stands ready to work with Djibouti to fully implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday when he met with Djibouti's Foreign Minister Abdoulkader Houssein Omar.

At the meeting in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China stands ready to work with Djibouti to fully implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, noting that China will continue to support Africa in strengthening solidarity and pursuing self-reliance, and in resolving African issues in African way.

Omar said Djibouti highly values its strategic partnership with China, firmly supports multilateralism and opposes unilateralism, and will enhance coordination with China to address challenges jointly.

Omar came to China for the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on implementing the Follow-up Actions of the FOCAC.