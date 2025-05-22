EU invests in Douala–N’Djamena corridor as it shifts from donor to investor in Africa

The European Union is ramping up its economic footprint in Africa with a significant €40 million investment to modernise the Douala–N’Djamena trade corridor. This vital route, connecting Cameroon’s port city of Douala with Chad’s capital, N'Djamena, serves as a critical economic lifeline for Central Africa.

Koen Doens, Director General for International Partnerships at the European Commission, joined us on the show to discuss the importance of this project. He highlighted how the investment, part of a broader EU-IFC (International Finance Corporation) guarantee mechanism, fits within the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, which aims to boost sustainable infrastructure development worldwide.

Koen Doens emphasized that the significance of the Douala–N'Djamena corridor extends beyond trade, noting its potential to foster regional integration, create jobs, and promote stability. He pointed out that the European Union increasingly sees Africa not just as a beneficiary of aid, but as a key partner and promising destination for strategic investment.

Nigeria Cracks Down on Facebook Over Tax and Data Violations

Tensions are rising between African governments and Big Tech, with Nigeria demanding $290 million from Facebook for alleged data and competition law violations. The U.S. tech giant has pushed back, hinting at a potential withdrawal from the market, a move that could have wide-ranging implications for digital access and online business in Africa’s most populous country.

The dispute adds to growing regional calls for fair taxation, data protection, and local content promotion in the digital economy. Uganda, Kenya, and other African nations are reportedly pursuing similar efforts to rein in tech giants and increase tax revenues from online services.

Can 1 Billion CFA Francs Bridge Togo’s Gender Finance Gap?

A new credit line of 1 billion CFA Francs (approx. $1.6 million), launched in partnership with Ecobank, is offering fresh hope to women entrepreneurs in Togo. But questions remain: how far can this initiative go in closing the estimated $45 million financing gap for women-led SMEs?

The credit facility has been welcomed by local businesswomen who face persistent barriers to accessing finance. However, experts warn that while it’s a step in the right direction, broader structural reforms and increased private sector engagement are still needed to ensure long-term impact.