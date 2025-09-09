Tunisia becomes second team after Morocco to qualify for FIFA World Cup

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane sent Tunisia to the World Cup with a goal in the fourth minute of injury time that secured a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea on Monday in qualifying.

Romdhane was teed up by fellow substitute Firas Chaouat and sparked wild celebrations for the visitors on the track behind the goal.

Tunisia needed a win to secure a spot at next year's tournament in North America with two games to spare. It tops Group H with 22 points from eight games, 10 points ahead of second-placed Namibia, which has a game in hand. Tunisia has yet to concede a goal in qualifying.

It is the seventh time Tunisia has qualified for the World Cup, and third in a row. It advanced to the group stage in 2018 and 2022.

In another Group H match, Malawi came back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Liberia, with goals from Gabadinho Mhango and Chawanangwa Kaonga in the 72nd and 80th minutes, respectively.

In Group G, Algeria played to a goalless draw against Guinea and remained top of the group with 19 points, four more than Uganda. Uganda maintained the pressure by beating Somalia 2-0, tying Mozambique on 16 points.

Mozambique beat Botswana 2-0.

Madagascar clinched a convincing 3-1 win against Chad, moving to 16 points and second in Group I, behind Ghana. Ghana boosted its hopes of qualifying as the group winner by topping Mali 1-0 in Accra.

Morocco, which has already qualified, secured its seventh win out of seven matches after a 2-0 victory against Zambia. Guinea-Bissau beat Djibouti 2-0.

Libya defeated Eswatini 2-0 in Group D, moving to 14 points, two behind leader Cape Verde, which has a game in hand.