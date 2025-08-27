500 players converge on Oslo for Homeless World Cup

The 20th edition of the Homeless World Cup is underway in Oslo, with more than 500 players from 48 countries taking part.

It’s the Norwegian capital’s second time hosting the event, with games taking place in City Hall Square.

Reigning champions Mexico top this year’s rankings in both the men and women’s events, with South Africa ranked 11 in the men’s events. Egypt and Kenya both break the top 10 in the women’s events, with Uganda, Zambia, and Ivory Coast making the top 20.

Launched in 2003, the tournament aims to give a sense of community to the homeless and give players the tools to make positive changes in their lives.

Since 2015, the Homeless World Cup has been in partnership with the professional footballers' association FIFPRO. Last year's fictional sports drama The Beautiful Game, featuring Bill Nighy, follows the England team’s journey at the tournament gave the event an additional boost.

Throughout the week, the Cities Ending Homelessness Forum holds seminars, panel discussions and events to explore solutions to homelessness, gender-based violence, addiction, loneliness and social work.