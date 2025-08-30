Egypt beats Mexico to reach men’s final at homeless World Cup

In the Day 7 roundup, Egypt defeated the reigning champion Mexico in rainy conditions at the Homeless World Cup in Oslo, Saturday.

Egypt makes history as the first African team in the men's final, beating Mexico 4-3! They'll face Portugal tomorrow.

Mexican women also aim for 8 in a row, and face Uganda in the final.

The North African keeper, Mohamed Hussein Badawy, had the game of his life to protect his net and send his team to the semis.

In that round of four, the Egyptians also faced off against South Africa on Day 7, the energetic team that has danced, sung, and scored their way into hearts across the past week. South African captain Niyaaz Adriaanse opened the scoring from distance, fizzing a shot into the top left corner before pocket rocket Mostafa Mohamed Ismael, whose tricky feet and tireless energy have lit up the tournament, equalised.

