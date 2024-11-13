Russian military advisors in Equatorial Guinea - Reports

Russian military advisors are in Equatorial Guinea helping to train local forces.

Between 100 and 200 Russian instructors are said to be working with elite guards responsible for protecting the President and the first family, Reuters reported Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

The men have been sighted in the capital Malabo and Bata, the country's second city. Reports of Russian troops deployed in the country first surfaced in August.

Oil-rich Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has maintained strong ties with Moscow.

In September, Nguema visited Moscow and attended the Russian Energy Week International Forum.

Russia hs stepped up military ties with African countries, deploying advisors and combat troops to Central African Republic, Mozambique, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Facing an Islamist militant insurgency, three Sahel countries have turned to Moscow for assistance, and kicked out French and American forces.