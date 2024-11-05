Equatorial Guinea official arrested over 400 sex tapes with President's sister, high-profile women

Equatorial Guinea’s Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Baltasar Engonga, has been arrested following allegations that he recorded more than 400 explicit videos featuring the wives of prominent public figures in the country.

The scandal emerged during a separate investigation into fraud allegations against Engonga, aged 54, when authorities uncovered a trove of CDs containing explicit material during searches of his home and office.

Among the people implicated in the recordings are high-ranking officials' spouses, including the wife of the Director General of Police, close family members, and relatives of senior government figures, including the sister of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and spouses of multiple government ministers.

The videos reportedly feature encounters in various locations, including Engonga’s office, sometimes with the national flag visible in the background.

The recordings were reportedly consensual but have since been leaked online, leading to widespread public outrage and intense scrutiny from local media. Reports by Ahora EG describe the revelations as unprecedented in the country’s history, exposing what it called “flagrant violations” of ethical standards by a senior public official.

Known locally by the nickname “Bello,” Engonga’s position has now become a focal point of national controversy, with allegations spanning multiple high-profile individuals.

Equatorial Guinea’s Attorney General Nzang Nguema commented on the scandal, clarifying that consensual relations without coercion are not criminal under current laws.

However, he raised concerns over public health risks and emphasized the importance of a supportive environment for reporting any instances of non-consensual encounters or abuse.

The Attorney General also noted the potential risk of sexually transmitted diseases arising from Engonga’s alleged activities, adding urgency to the government’s response.

Following the scandal, the government swiftly enacted a suspension of officials involved in any sexual conduct within ministry offices as part of a broader “zero tolerance” stance on behavior that compromises public trust.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue condemned the actions in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), underscoring that “ethics and respect are fundamental in our Administration” and reaffirming the nation’s commitment to enforcing public service integrity.

The case has highlighted the government’s dedication to maintaining a professional and ethical standard across its institutions. Officials have stated that they aim to prevent future breaches of public trust and reinforce a respectful workplace culture.