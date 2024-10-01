DRC recorded in 2023 its highest number of victims of sexual violence ever

New data reveals that teams with Doctors Without Borders and the DRC's health ministry treated more than two victims and survivors of sexual violence every hour in the Democratic Republic of Congo last year.

To be precise, 25,166 victims of sexual violence sought care in 2023, the group said Monday (Sep. 30).

This figure is by far the highest number ever recorded by Doctors Without Borders also known as MSF in DRC.

It is based on data from 17 projects set up in five provinces with 4 located in the DRC's war torn east.

Victims who are mostly women and girls were treated in displacement camps near Goma, the capital of of the North Kivu province.

Residents of eastern DRC have suffered from armed violence for decades. More than 120 armed groups fight for power, land and mineral resources while others try to defend their communities.

Some armed groups have been accused of mass killings, rapes and other human rights violations. The violence has displaced some 6 million people in the east.

Earlier this week, Human Rights Watch said both Rwanda and Congo’s army have killed displacement camp residents, committed rapes and obstructed aid.

The frightening trend has continued, with teams having treated 69 per cent of the numbers across all of 2023 in just the first five months of 2024.