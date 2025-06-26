Catholic Pope affirms priest celibacy, demands 'firm' action on abuse

Catholic Pope Leo XIV has affirmed that priests must remain celibate and insisted the Church take “firm and decisive action” to deal with sexual abuse by clergymen.

He was speaking to over 400 bishops from 38 countries in St Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday, outlining what they must do to lead their congregations.

"Together with material poverty, the life of the bishop is also marked by that specific form of poverty, which is celibacy and virginity for the sake of the kingdom of heaven,” he said.

“This is not simply a matter of being celibate, but of practising chastity of heart and conduct, and in this way, living a life of Christian discipleship and presenting to all, the authentic image of the Church, holy and chaste in her members as in her head.”

Referring to cases of abuse, he said bishops must “be firm and decisive in dealing with situations that can cause scandal and with every case of abuse, especially involving minors, and fully respect the legislation currently in force".

It was the second time in a week that the pontiff has commented publicly on sex scandals which have rocked the Church for decades.

The Pope said there should be zero tolerance for any kind of abuse – whether it be sexual or spiritual, adding that bishops should live in poverty and simplicity and be close to their flocks in both word and deed.