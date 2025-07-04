Fragile peace in Eastern DRC as M23 reacts cautiously to Kinshasa-Kigali acccord

In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, hopes for lasting peace remain fragile amid ongoing violence and stalled negotiations. The M23 rebel group, which controls significant territory in North Kivu, responded cautiously to a June 27 peace agreement signed in Washington between Kinshasa and Kigali. The deal aims to end hostilities and uphold territorial integrity, but M23 sees it as irrelevant.

“These are matters of state-level agreements... We don’t even know what was agreed in that accord,” said Benjamin Mbonimpa, Executive Secretary of AFC/M23.

Meanwhile, fighting continues across North and South Kivu, where Wazalendo militias allied with the Congolese army clash regularly with M23 forces. Peace talks launched in April in Doha between M23 and the Congolese government have stalled.

“AFC/M23 is engaged in peace talks. We believe in Doha, we believe in peace,” Mbonimpa stated. “We never wanted war; it was imposed on us.”

In Goma, under M23 control since late January, civilians express fatigue and uncertainty.

“We’ve heard of the talks in Doha, but nothing has changed,” said local resident Kasereka Amani. “They’ve never told us if M23 will leave.”

“All we want is peace,” added Justin Buwili. “But every time peace is discussed, fighting gets worse.”

Despite the impasse, M23 says it is preparing to send a new delegation to Doha in an effort to restart dialogue. Congolese officials say negotiations remain their preferred solution, though the rebels continue to accuse Kinshasa of blocking meaningful progress.