Kagame and Tshisekedi in Washington: Can Trump broker peace in DR Congo's endless war?

Rwanda's Paul Kagame and DR Congo's Félix Tshisekedi arrive in Washington today to endorse a US-brokered peace accord alongside President Donald Trump, positioning the White House as the stage for ending Africa's most protracted conflict in eastern DR Congo.

Building on a June initial agreement and November framework, leaders aim to ratify commitments for troop withdrawals, militia disarmament and economic cooperation amid M23 rebel advances that displaced over 100,000 last month alone.

A Familiar Script in a New Setting

US diplomats frame today's meeting as the "final push" after African-led initiatives like Angola's Luanda Process and Kenya's Nairobi Talks collapsed under mutual accusations , Rwanda of backing M23, Kinshasa of sheltering genocidaire FDLR fighters.

Trump leverages America's mineral interests, promising investment in Congo's cobalt (70% of global supply) and Rwanda's processing capacity to "de-risk" supply chains for EVs and tech. Burundi's Ndayishimiye and Kenya's Ruto join to signal regional support, but parallel Qatar-M23 talks highlight fractured diplomacy.

The Ground War That Never Stops

Despite diplomatic fanfare, M23 - UN - designated with Rwandan command links - controls Goma airport and supply routes, clashing daily with Congo's army and Wazalendo militias. Over 7 million displaced continent-wide, eastern Congo sees weekly atrocities: aid convoys blocked, schools shelled, cholera surging in camps. Goma residents express weary skepticism: "Leaders sign in hotels while we bury children," one teacher told Reuters, echoing failures of prior pacts where ceasefires lasted days.

Voices from the Frontline

Eastern Congolese doubt elite handshakes: Bukavu traders report Rwandan goods flooding markets despite sanctions, while Uvira fishermen flee drone strikes blamed on Kigali. Activists demand local inclusion, Ituri women’s groups call for land reforms ignored in summits. Kigali counters with evidence of 10,000+ FDLR fighters, Kinshasa with satellite imagery of Rwandan columns.​

Tests Ahead: Peace or Just More Promises?

Will the M23 rebels stop fighting by Christmas? Can aid reach starving families trapped on dangerous roads? Will the notorious FDLR militia be disarmed without harming innocent civilians?

With UN sanctions on the horizon and an important African Union summit next month, this peace deal must prove itself from war-torn Kivu to Washington’s halls. For millions caught in the conflict, another political agreement is meaningless if the fighting continues. The big question: can Trump succeed where past African leaders have failed?