Trump says Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire

United States President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, a truce that could boost attempts to extend the ceasefire between Iran, the US and Israel after weeks of devastating war.

Following what he called "excellent" phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Trump said on Truth Social that the truce would begin at 5 pm US Eastern time (9 pm GMT).

The US leader said he had directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and top US military officer Dan Caine to work with the two countries "to achieve a Lasting PEACE."

Shortly afterward, Trump added that "I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House."

"A relief"

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the announcement in a post on X, describing the ceasefire as “a central Lebanese demand we have pursued since the very first day of the war.”

European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen hailed the ceasefire as "a relief."

The truce announcement comes amid Washington's continuing efforts to reach a deal to end the US-Israeli war with Iran. Tehran has insisted that a Lebanon ceasefire must be part of any agreement.

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war on 2 March after the Lebanon-based armed group Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, attacked Israel.

Since then, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed more than 2,000 people and displaced more than a million, and Israeli ground forces have invaded the country's south.

Hezbollah said in a statement that “any ceasefire must be comprehensive across all Lebanese territory and must not allow the Israeli enemy any freedom of movement.”