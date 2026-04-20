Moroccans rally in rabat against Israel death penalty law

Thousands of demonstrators marched in Rabat on Sunday, denouncing a new Israeli law that would allow the execution of Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks, while reaffirming support for the Palestinian cause.

An estimated 5,000 people gathered along Mohammed V Avenue in central Rabat, waving Palestinian and Moroccan flags and chanting slogans against the death penalty and Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

The march was organized by the National Action Group for Palestine, a coalition bringing together Islamist and left-wing groups, including members linked to the Justice and Development Party.

Voices of solidarity

Participants framed the protest as part of a broader popular movement supporting Palestinians.

“Protests and boycotts are the least we can do,” said one student marcher, emphasizing solidarity with detainees facing possible execution.

Others condemned the law as unjust and incompatible with religious and legal principles.

Controversial legislation

The new Israeli measure would make the death penalty the default sentence for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank found guilty of carrying out deadly attacks classified as terrorism by military courts.

It also broadens the use of capital punishment in civilian courts under specific conditions.

International criticism grows

The law has drawn condemnation from the Palestinian Authority, human rights groups, and several foreign governments.

Critics argue it risks creating a dual legal system and may conflict with Israel’s constitutional framework.

Renewed criticism of normalization

Demonstrators also targeted Morocco’s 2020 normalization of ties with Israel, calling for renewed pressure on Rabat to reconsider its diplomatic stance amid the ongoing war in Gaza.