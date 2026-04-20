Israel under fire over appointment of ambassador to Somaliland

A dozen Muslim-majority nations have condemned Israel's appointment of a diplomatic envoy to the breakaway region of Somaliland.

In a statement posted on social media by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministers from over a dozen governments, including Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan and Kuwait, called the move a "flagrant violation" of Somalia's territorial integrity.

The African Union also denounced the decision, saying any unilateral recognition of the territory is "null and void." It also warned that such actions risk undermining regional stability.

There are rumours of Israel planning to build a military base in Somaliland, which sits across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen.

It would allow Israel to conduct strategic airstrikes and attacks on its adversaries in the wider region, including Houthi rebels in Yemen, but also Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In December, Israel officially recognised Somaliland as an independent state, becoming the first country to do so. The move that provoked an immediate international backlash.

On Wednesday, Israel announced Michael Lotem, its former ambassador to Kenya, as its first envoy to the territory.

Israel has granted diplomatic approval to Mohamed Hagi, a presidential adviser who helped broker the recognition, as Somaliland’s first ambassador to Israel.