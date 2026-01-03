Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Israeli recognition of Somaliland is a 'calculated distraction,' Somali diplomat says

People raise Somalia's flag as they protest Israel's recognition of Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland in Mogadishu, Somalia, 30 December 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Somalia

Somalia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Abukar Dahir Osman, called Israel’s recognition of Somaliland a ‘calculated distraction' on Friday, as the country assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for the month.

Speaking to reporters, the diplomat said the Israeli decision aimed at deflecting attention from its war in Gaza and its occupation of the West Bank.

“The idea of recognizing part of Somalia, I think we believe it was a calculated effort by the Israelis occupying force to distract the world," he said.

He also said reports that Somaliland accepted to receive Palestinians from Gaza would be unacceptable.

“What Israel’s goal is, I think it’s not even secret. They want to export the Palestinian from Gaza to any country that accepts," Osman said.

Somaliland has dismissed these accusations as "false claims" and "baseless allegations."

On 26 December, Israel became the first country to officially recognise Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent nation.

The move drew criticism from dozens of countries, who promptly expressed support for Somalia’s sovereignty.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..