Israeli recognition of Somaliland is a 'calculated distraction,' Somali diplomat says

Somalia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Abukar Dahir Osman, called Israel’s recognition of Somaliland a ‘calculated distraction' on Friday, as the country assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for the month.

Speaking to reporters, the diplomat said the Israeli decision aimed at deflecting attention from its war in Gaza and its occupation of the West Bank.

“The idea of recognizing part of Somalia, I think we believe it was a calculated effort by the Israelis occupying force to distract the world," he said.

He also said reports that Somaliland accepted to receive Palestinians from Gaza would be unacceptable.

“What Israel’s goal is, I think it’s not even secret. They want to export the Palestinian from Gaza to any country that accepts," Osman said.

Somaliland has dismissed these accusations as "false claims" and "baseless allegations."

On 26 December, Israel became the first country to officially recognise Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent nation.

The move drew criticism from dozens of countries, who promptly expressed support for Somalia’s sovereignty.