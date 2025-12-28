Somalia leads international backlash against Israel over recognition of Somaliland

Somalia is leading a growing international backlash against Israel over its recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

In a statement on on Friday, the Somali Prime Minister’s office said the region is an integral, inseparable and inalienable part of of Somalia’s sovereign territory and rejected Israel’s recognition as unlawful.

The African Union, the Arab League, Nigeria, Egypt and a number of other countries and international organisations have condemned Israel’s actions, saying they pose a serious threat to international peace and security.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in the 1990s but has never been recognised by the international community.

Following its recent war against Gaza, Israel has been seeking ways to displace Palestinians from the territory. A report in March found that the United States and Israel had contacted Somaliland with proposals to settle displaced Gazans in the area, promising support in terms of finances, diplomacy, and security.

The move was immediately rejected by Palestine and the international community as a violation of international law and tantamount to crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.

Mogadishu has demanded that Israel withdraw its recognition.