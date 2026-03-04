UN says tens of thousand displaced in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes

The United Nations says at least 30,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon following heavy Israeli airstrikes at several sites across the country.

It said people were being hosted and registered at collective shelters while “many more slept in their cars on the side of roads”.

Israel is pressing ahead with its air campaign against the militant group Hezbollah, notably in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut and the south of the country.

This comes after the Iranian-backed group fired rockets at Israel late on Sunday to avenge the killing of Iran’s supreme leader.

As the United States and Israel’s war on Iran entered its fifth day, Israel launched “a broad wave” of fresh strikes in that country and Lebanon.

With the conflict widening across the region, Israel said its ground troops had entered Lebanon in what it described as a cautionary move to protect Israelis living near the border.

The Lebanese army says its coordinating with the UN Interim Force in the country to closely monitor the movements of the Israeli soldiers.

Hezbollah said on Tuesday it had attacked three Israeli military bases in retaliation for Israeli attacks on its strongholds in Lebanon, including those in southern Beirut.

Meanwhile at least 11 people were killed when Israeli strikes hit a hotel and a residential complex in Lebanese capital.