Somaliland offers the US a base and minerals in exchange for recognition

The breakaway region of Somaliland, which proclaimed independence from Somalia in 1991, is lobbying the United States for its support in gaining international recognition.

It says it is willing to offer the US a strategic military base at the entrance to the Red Sea and critical-minerals as part of the deal.

Despite its relative stability and regular democratic elections, Somaliland, which is home to about five million people, is yet to be recognised as independent by a single nation.

While the US currently acknowledges Somalia’s claim to the territory, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi is lobbying Washington its support

Abdullahi says talks with the US Embassy in Somalia and the Department of Defence are aimed at securing a new partnership with Washington, including in terms of economic cooperation, security, and counter-terrorism.

The president, who came to power in the mineral-rich region in 2024, says US military officials, including the Horn of Africa’s most senior officer, have recently visited Hargeisa.

Recognising strategically placed Somaliland would strengthen the US’ foothold in the Horn of Africa, which is an increasingly important region.