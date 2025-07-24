Welcome to Africanews

Rwanda: Kagame sacks PM, appoints banker instead

aul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, addresses the 68th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2013.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Rwanda

It's an unexpected change: Rwanda's president Paul Kagame sacked Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Wednesday.

Ngirente was however promptly replaced, as Kagame appointed deputy governor of the National Bank of Rwanda Justin Nsengiyumva, as new prime minister.

In a statement published on social media platform X on Wednesday in response to an earlier publication by Rwanda Government Communications announcing his appointment, Nsengiyumva pledged to serve Rwanda with humility and dedication.

His predecessor had been in office since July 2017 and was the country's 11th prime minister since its independence.

No reason for the new appointment has been given by the presidency.

According to Rwanda's constitution, the appointment of a new prime minister paves the way for the formation of a new cabinet within 15 days.

