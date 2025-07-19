Rwandan opposition leader Victoire Ingabire denied bail

Rwandan opposition leader Victoire Ingabire will remain in detention after judges at the Kicukiro Primary Court in Kigali denied her bail on Tuesday. The court cited the risk of flight and possible interference with an ongoing investigation as grounds for keeping her in pre-trial custody.

Ingabire, a prominent critic of President Paul Kagame, faces six charges, including forming or belonging to an illegal group and spreading hate messages intended to provoke international opinion against the government. Prosecutors argue that the evidence is strong enough to justify her continued detention while investigations proceed.

The charges are connected to the 2021 arrests of several of her supporters who had participated in an online political training session. Authorities allege that during the session, participants discussed a book titled "How to Topple a Dictator When You're Alone, Small, and Unarmed," which they claim indicates intent to incite unrest.

Ingabire has denied all accusations and previously called the charges politically motivated. She has long been one of the few opposition figures to remain politically active inside Rwanda, while many others have gone into exile. She was imprisoned in 2010 after returning from years in exile in the Netherlands and was later released under a presidential pardon in 2018.

Her latest legal troubles come as rights groups continue to raise concerns about political repression and the shrinking space for dissent in Rwanda. Ingabire’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 15.