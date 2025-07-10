Trial of DRC's former Justice Minister Constant Mutamba postponed for two weeks

The trial of Congo’s former Minister of Justice Constant Mutamba has been postponed for two weeks after its opening hearing in a Kinshasa court.

Mutamba stepped down last month following an investigation into allegations he had embezzled 19 million dollars. He’s accused of stealing funds intended to finance the construction of a prison in the northern city of Kisangani.

Mutamba has denied the allegations, claiming the case against him is part of a plot by the Rwandan government. He also accused Rwanda of trying to poison him.

“After escaping several attempts at poisoning and physical elimination, the mafia networks, including those infiltrated in the service of our enemies, succeeded in humiliating me because of my commitment,” he said.

Earlier this year Mutamba called for the use of the death penalty for journalists who covered the actions of Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in the east. Posting on social media, Mutamba said that anyone who reports on "the activities of the Rwandan army and its M23 auxiliaries, will now suffer the full force of the law."

Appointed in 2024, Mutamba was a presidential candidate the year before. He previously positioned himself as an anti-corruption figure in a country whose development has been stifled by chronic corruption, leaving its population of more than 100 million people struggling with high poverty and hunger levels despite its rich minerals.