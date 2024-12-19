Ex-Minister sentenced to five years for corruption in Guinea

A court in Guinea has sentenced former Defence Minister Mohamed Diané to five years in prison for corruption, illicit enrichment, embezzlement, and money laundering.

Diané, who served under ex-President Alpha Condé from 2015 to 2021, must also pay a $58.5 million fine, and his properties in Conakry and Kankan, along with his bank accounts, will be seized by the state.

The judge ruled that Diané could not justify the origin of his wealth. He has been detained since May 2022 as part of a sweeping anti-corruption campaign launched by the military junta after its 2021 coup.

The junta, led by Gen Mamady Doumbouya, prioritized tackling corruption in the impoverished West African country, establishing a dedicated anti-corruption court. By the end of 2022, legal proceedings had been initiated against over 180 individuals, including former officials and ex-President Condé himself.

While the crackdown was initially well-received, critics now accuse the junta of targeting political opponents and stalling the transition to democracy. Promised elections and a referendum on a new constitution have yet to materialize, raising fears that Gen Doumbouya may use the delay to extend his grip on power.