More than 135 killed in Guinea stampede despite official figure of 56

Human rights organisations in Guinea are raising alarm over a devastating tragedy at a football stadium on Sunday in which more than 135 fans were killed in a stampede, many of whom were children.

This figure, though unverified, exceeds the official death toll of 56. The estimate is based on reports from hospitals, cemeteries, witnesses, and local families.

In addition, more than 50 people are still missing.

The military government has urged caution, warning against the spread of "unverified" information, and confirming that an investigation is underway in Nzéré-koré, the country’s second-largest city, where the tragedy occurred.

Justice Minister Yaya Kaïraba Kaba announced that a judicial inquiry has been launched to hold those responsible accountable.