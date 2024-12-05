Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

More than 135 killed in Guinea stampede despite official figure of 56

People carrying a body following the stampede at football match in Guinea   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Guinea

Human rights organisations in Guinea are raising alarm over a devastating tragedy at a football stadium on Sunday in which more than 135 fans were killed in a stampede, many of whom were children.

This figure, though unverified, exceeds the official death toll of 56. The estimate is based on reports from hospitals, cemeteries, witnesses, and local families.

In addition, more than 50 people are still missing.

The military government has urged caution, warning against the spread of "unverified" information, and confirming that an investigation is underway in Nzéré-koré, the country’s second-largest city, where the tragedy occurred.

Justice Minister Yaya Kaïraba Kaba announced that a judicial inquiry has been launched to hold those responsible accountable.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..