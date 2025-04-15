Former Guinean Junta Leader Moussa Dadis Camara Leaves Country for Medical Reasons

Moussa Dadis Camara, the former head of Guinea's military junta, has reportedly left the country for medical treatment, according to his entourage. Camara's departure follows a presidential pardon granted on March 28, 2025, citing health concerns. He had been serving a 20-year prison sentence for his role in the September 28, 2009, stadium massacre in Conakry, where over 150 people were killed and numerous others injured during a crackdown on opposition demonstrators.

Camara's exit from Guinea occurred discreetly during the night of April 12 to 13, 2025, aboard a Royal Air Maroc flight. While his final destination remains unconfirmed, Casablanca is believed to have been a transit point. The lack of official communication regarding his departure has sparked criticism from human rights organizations and families of the massacre victims, who view the move as a setback for justice.

The 2009 massacre remains one of Guinea's darkest chapters, with ongoing calls for accountability and reparations for the victims. Camara's recent departure raises concerns about the enforcement of judicial decisions and the commitment to human rights in the country.