Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins hunger strike

Succes Masra, former Prime Minister of Chad and leader of the opposition party Les Transformateurs, began a hunger strike after more than a month in detention. The announcement came in a letter to his supporters, made public on June 24.

“In solidarity with all of you and in protest against undeserved injustices, I am starting a hunger strike this evening,” Masra wrote. He also expressed confusion over his prolonged detention, stating, “I’ve been here for 40 days, still searching—perhaps like you—for the reason behind my presence here.”

Masra, who ran for president in 2024 but lost, was arrested on May 16 and faces serious charges, including incitement to hatred, rebellion, complicity with armed groups, and involvement in crimes such as assassination and arson.

On June 19, his lawyers filed for provisional release, but the court denied the request. His legal team maintains that Masra’s detention is arbitrary. One of his French lawyers, Vincent Brengarth, has called for international intervention, citing the case as violating Masra’s rights. “We’ve informed the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the European Parliament’s human rights subcommittee,” Brengarth said.

The Chadian government claims that Masra incited a deadly attack on May 14, in which 42 people, mostly women and children, were killed in the village of Mandakao. The authorities allege that a recorded message from 2023 further implicates him in encouraging violence, although Masra’s defense team maintains that the charges are politically motivated.