Guinea: General and presidential elections to be held in December 2025

General and presidential elections in Guinea will take place in December 2025, Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah said on Monday.

He made the announcement during a speech in front of investors at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, in Ivory Coast.

The junta-ruled government is currently fulfilling civil and voter registration of Guinean citizens. Amadou Oury Bah said this process is the "foundation" for all future public policies.

The Prime Minister also confirmed the organisation of a referendum to adopt a new constitution on 21 September, as announced by junta leader Mamadi Doumbouya in early April.

The elections are set to bring Guinea on a path to democratic rule, four years after the military coup that overthrew the regime of president Alpha Condé and brought general Mamadi Doumbouya to power.

In the past months, Guinea's military authorities have cracked down on political opponents. The regime has dissolved 53 political parties and placed 54 others under observation last October, raising worries from the opposition and civil society groups regarding the achievement of the political transition.

Mamadi Doumbouya called 2025 “a crucial election year to complete the restoration of constitutional order” in his New Year address in January.

Guinea's military leaders had originally said they would hold a constitutional referendum and pass down power to civilian rule by the end of 2024.