Guinea: Mamadi Doumbouya promises return to constitutional order in 2025

In his New Year’s address on December 31, 2024, Guinea’s transitional president, General Mamadi Doumbouya, reaffirmed his commitment to restoring constitutional order. He announced that the process would begin in the first quarter of 2025 with the signing of a decree to organize a constitutional referendum.

Key Political Commitments for 2025

In his speech, Doumbouya outlined his administration's achievements over the past year and presented a roadmap for the country’s political future. He emphasized the need for strong, enduring institutions to safeguard Guinea’s democracy.

Key elements of the transition include:

A New Constitution: A referendum will be held to adopt a constitution reflecting the aspirations of the Guinean people and ensuring stable governance.

Elections in 2025: Presidential, legislative, and local elections will be organized with a focus on transparency, inclusivity, and adherence to republican values.

Constitutional Pillar of Transition: The adoption of the new constitution will mark the official end of the transition period and the restoration of constitutional order.

The draft constitution will first be reviewed by a panel of Guinean experts before being submitted for approval by the National Transitional Council. According to Doumbouya, the referendum will provide Guinea with a constitution tailored to its social, political, and economic realities.

A Clear Electoral Calendar

Doumbouya also announced that a new electoral code will be finalized in 2025 to ensure a solid legal framework for fair and efficient elections.

He concluded by stressing the importance of maintaining peace and unity during the transition period: "Without lasting peace, we cannot achieve our goals. Together, in unity, we will build a modern and prosperous Guinea where the rights of all citizens are protected."