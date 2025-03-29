Guinea pardons former ruler Moussa Dadis Camara amid controversy

In a controversial decision, Guinea's ruling junta leader, General Mamadi Doumbouya, has granted a presidential pardon to former military ruler Moussa Dadis Camara. Camara, convicted of crimes against humanity for his role in the 2009 massacre in Conakry, was pardoned on the grounds of "health reasons." The announcement was made in a decree broadcast on national television on Friday.

The decree, read by the presidency spokesperson General Amara Camara, stated that the pardon was granted following the proposal of the Minister of Justice. However, there had been no prior indication of Camara’s deteriorating health, raising suspicions about the real motivations behind the decision. Camara, who ruled Guinea from 2008 to 2009, was convicted in July 2024 for his role in the brutal repression of opposition protests at Conakry’s Grand Stade.

More than 150 people were killed, and over 100 women were raped by security forces under his command. The trial, supported by a UN-mandated inquiry, found Camara guilty for failing to prevent or punish the atrocities. Camara had been imprisoned since his return to Guinea in 2022 after 13 years in exile. The pardon follows a decree by the Guinean government to compensate the victims of the massacre, though the 400 civil parties involved in the case are still waiting for compensation.

This decision has sparked concerns about Guinea’s commitment to justice. While human rights organisations hailed the trial as a step toward accountability, the pardon risks undermining efforts to address impunity for past crimes. With the pardon granted, questions loom over whether this signals a shift in Guinea's transitional justice process under Doumbouya's leadership.