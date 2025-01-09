Guinean government responds to sentencing of MoDeL leader Aliou Bah

The Guinean government, via its spokesperson, has addressed the two-year prison sentence given to Aliou Bah, the leader of the MoDeL party (Mouvement Démocratique Libéral), for allegedly “offending” President Mamadi Doumbouya.

Siaka BARRY, President of the MPDG Party, stated, "The 'forces vives' have declared that they do not acknowledge the junta following the conclusion of the two-year transition period, which ended on December 31. We understand their stance, but the reality is that the junta remains in power and in control. We do not share the same tactics or strategy as the 'forces vives,' which involve organizing protests and rallying the public to demand the junta's exit in this way. No."

While some political figures are criticizing the “manipulation of the justice system” and labeling it a “political trial” aimed at sidelining dissenting voices, the Guinean executive's spokesperson insists that a clear line must be drawn between criticism and defamation, which he claims is “subject to legal consequences.”

Siaka BARRY further remarked, "Currently, nothing has changed. ECOWAS is unresponsive. It is silent and inactive. We do not perceive its presence. This is why we urge the international community to intervene and engage with all relevant parties so we can collaboratively and inclusively redefine the next steps of the transition."

The Minister of Transport noted that, in Guinea, no political leader has been exiled for exercising “freedom of expression” or for “criticism.”

Siaka added, "Today, freedom of expression is a scarce resource in our nation. People can no longer speak openly. As someone once remarked, while we may have the right to express ourselves, we are not guaranteed safety after doing so. Aliou Bah exemplifies this situation today."

The Forces Vives de Guinée had previously warned that they would not recognize the current authorities after December 31, marking the end of the transition period.