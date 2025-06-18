Mamelodi Sundowns victorious in Club World Cup debut match

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 1–0 victory over Ulsan Hyundai in Orlando during their Club World Cup debut. The winning goal came from Iqraam Rayners in the 36th minute.

The South African striker had two more goals disallowed—one for a handball and the other for a razor-thin offside call.

The match was delayed by an hour due to a lightning storm, forcing both teams to return to the locker rooms before kickoff. It turned out to be the lowest-attended game of the tournament so far.

With the win, Mamelodi Sundowns now sit atop Group F with three points and will next face Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Ulsan Hyundai will look to bounce back against Fluminense in their upcoming match.