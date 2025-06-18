Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Mamelodi Sundowns victorious in Club World Cup debut match

Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners celebrates after scoring the opening goal with teammate Arthur Sales during the Club World Cup group F football match, 17 June 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

South Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 1–0 victory over Ulsan Hyundai in Orlando during their Club World Cup debut. The winning goal came from Iqraam Rayners in the 36th minute.

The South African striker had two more goals disallowed—one for a handball and the other for a razor-thin offside call.

The match was delayed by an hour due to a lightning storm, forcing both teams to return to the locker rooms before kickoff. It turned out to be the lowest-attended game of the tournament so far.

With the win, Mamelodi Sundowns now sit atop Group F with three points and will next face Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Ulsan Hyundai will look to bounce back against Fluminense in their upcoming match.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..